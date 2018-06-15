John Travolta Shares His Most Vivid Memories From Filming 'Grease' (Exclusive)

John Travolta is thankful for his days at Rydell High!

The 64-year-old actor spoke to ET's Carly Steel at the premiere of his latest film, Gotti, about what playing leading man Danny Zuko in the 1978 movie Grease meant to him.

"Honestly, I had waited so many years to do that because I had done it on Broadway and on the road," he said of the musical-turned-movie. "So, I waited five years daydreaming that I would get to play the lead. I had a smaller part on the show. That whole movie I was indulging in my fantasy coming true because it was that important to me."

Grease -- which tells the story of a group of teenagers in the 1950s -- celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday, a fact that Travolta calls "crazy."

While Travolta has mentioned in prior interviews that he was responsible for the iconic four-corner dance in the final scene of Grease, he also revealed to ET that there was another dance move in the movie that he suggested: the swivel step.

"That was a suggestion because it felt, the rhythms felt liked I should do that," he shared.

This isn't the first time the A-list star has gone back to his Grease roots. Earlier this week, Travolta broke into his self described "library of steps" to teach Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon some moves.

Also while in Cannes, France, this past May, the father of three channeled his inner Zuko by sporting a stylish jean jacket and slicked back hair for a special beach-side screening of the cult classic.

"This is a film that's so timeless that keeps on giving to each new generation," he said at the event. "When people watch this, they just get happy. They want to become the characters they're watching. They want to sing along with it, they want to dance, they want to be part of this film. When mutual enthusiasm comes together and creates an environment you can create almost anything -- and we created Grease."

Catch Travolta's return to the big screen when Gotti hits theaters on June 15. In the meantime, here's a look at his dance moves on The Tonight Show:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Travolta Strikes Disco Pose in ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Suit at Award Ceremony: Pics!

Kelly Preston Lists the 'Best Parts' of Being Married to John Travolta

John Travolta Celebrates 'Grease' 40th Anniversary by Channeling Danny Zuko