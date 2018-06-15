Chris Pratt Continuously Fools Jimmy Fallon While Playing 'Box of Lies': Watch

He battles dinosaurs and intergalactic creatures, so it’s no surprise that Chris Pratt easily bested Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in a game of “Box of Lies” on Thursday.

How the game works is both players must take turns trying to stump each other about what item is hidden inside their mystery boxes. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star was up first, and acted as though he was confused by his diorama of Snow White dwarf figurines doing yoga. He slowly described the scene, all the while keeping his fixed skepticism, leading Fallon to believe he was lying.

The move worked and upon revealing that he was telling the truth, Pratt declared, "Sucka!" The 38-year-old actor also quickly figured out that Fallon was telling the truth when he described a Jell-O mold of Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum.

“I do have one of those at home!” Pratt quipped.

For his next turn, the action star decided to tell lie, which Fallon totally fell for, making Pratt the champion of “Box of Lies.”

Earlier in the show, Pratt opened up about the newest installment of the Jurassic franchise. “I just saw it the other day for the first time. I’d seen an early cut maybe four months ago,” he explained. “It’s so good. I’m so happy with it! It is so awesome. It’s really, really cool.”

Pratt recently opened up to ET’s Cameron Mathison about the possibility of Laura Dern -- who starred in Jurassic Park -- returning to the film franchise.

"She wants to come in, [that] would be amazing," Pratt said. "The fact that she'd be willing to is just another endorsement from one of the original cast members, which is music to our ears."

For more from Pratt, watch the clip below:

