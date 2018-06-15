911 Call Released From Moments After 12-Foot Alligator Dragged Shizuka Matsuki to Her Death

Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, has launched an initiative to stop school bullying. Zachary, 18, hopes the initiative, called We Isolate No-one (WIN), will help end violence in schools. "Kids see the hurt and the pain that b...





Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, has launched an initiative to stop school bullying.

Zachary, 18, hopes the initiative, called We Isolate No-one (WIN), will help end violence in schools.

