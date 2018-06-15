Woman struck, killed on Silver Strand in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning on Silver Strand Boulevard near the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, authorities said.



It happened some time before 1 a.m. on the state highway near Tarawa Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash closed both directions of Silver Strand Boulevard for roughly five hours.



Police say the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend when she walked into the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. and that the woman's boyfriend witnessed the collision.



The Coronado Police Department was investigating the crash. All lanes of Silver Strand Boulevard were reopened a little after 6 a.m.