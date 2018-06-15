Trump says he wants Americans to listen to him like North Koreans listen to Kim

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Friday morning, President Donald Trump said that he wants people to sit at attention for him like they do for North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

"He's the head of the country. And I mean, he is the strong head," Trump said in the interview. "Don't let anyone think any different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.

Trump praises Kim Jong Un and wishes Americans were as compliant to their leader as North Koreans: "He is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same." pic.twitter.com/kqmsCwpzDw — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 15, 2018

Trump later told a reporter that he was being sarcastic.

The comments come three days after Trump's meeting with Kim in Singapore. It was the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and the North Korean leader in history, during which the two leaders signed a document committing to the denuclearization of North Korea.

Trump has come under fire in the past for his friendly comments towards Kim during the Singapore summit.