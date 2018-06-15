This week in food and drink: Father's Day dining - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This week in food and drink: Father's Day dining

By USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network food critics and reporters share Father's Day dining destinations, deals and freebies in time for the weekend. From dollar beers in Arizona to brunch bucks in Indianapolis and gift card promotions nationwide, there's a dining deal near you. Plus, browse last-minute gifts like a barrel-aged cocktail kit.

See where to eat, celebrate Dad and save in this week's top tweets. Follow @usatodayeats for food inspiration and daily dining news.

