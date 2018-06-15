Diver Finds Missing iPhone in Arizona and Returns It to Owner in Florida

While many children are lauded for their heroism when dialing 911, reporting a poor-tasting salad wasn’t one of those instances.
Two tractor-trailers collided in Arkansas Thursday, sending hundreds of mini-bottles of cinnamon-flavored Fireball whiskey onto Interstate 40.
The United States has returned a stolen letter written by Christopher Columbus in 1493 about the discovery of the New World to the Vatican Library.
Former "Top Chef" contestant Adam Harvey has been accused of trying to kill his neighbor's 60-year-old tree because it was casting a shadow on solar panels adorning the roof of his Brooklyn home.
A fun-filled day at a Florida beach boardwalk turned to turmoil Thursday when a roller coaster derailed mid-ride.
Arizona adventurer Dallas Rowley loves diving for lost treasure, but he never thought he would discover an iPhone while exploring a river.
The 911 call has been released from the the harrowing moments after a Florida woman is believed to have been dragged to her death into the clutches of an alligator.
A Texas immigration shelter housing unaccompanied minors has opened its doors to the public for the first time in the history of its operation amid intense interest after a U.S. senator was turned away from the facility.
Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland, Fla., school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, has launched an initiative to stop school bullying.
Zachary, 18, hopes the initiative, called We Isolate No-one (WIN), will help end violence in schools.
"Kids see the hurt and the pain that b...