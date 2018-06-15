BTS Names Their Musical Inspiration and Their Most Unexpected Celebrity Fan

No “Fake Love” here!

The boys of BTS have no problem fanning over some of their favorite musical acts. V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope opened up about their singing inspirations during an interview with Beats 1 for Apple Music.

The boy band listed Nas, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, Post Malone, Charlie Puth and Danger as the stars they look up to in the industry. They also shared what treats they keep in the recording studio when they’re laying down tracks, which include coffee, donuts, a Bluetooth speaker, Yankee candle, water, champagne and Red Bull.

They also revealed that “Mr. John,” a.k.a. John Cena, is their most surprising fan.

Member RM also explained the meaning behind their new album, Love Yours: Tear. “Basically our album is a four-part series. It’s about love,” he explained. “This is part three so it’s like a turning point, and we’re saying if you’re not true to yourself, your love won’t last forever.”

BTS shared similar sentiments when spilling their secrets to ET’s Denny Directo.

"This time around, it's about honesty and love," RM said of the new album. "Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love."

