Asia Argento Shares David Bowie Lyrics About Heaven While Mourning Death of Anthony Bourdain

Asia Argento is turning to music, friends and prayer for comfort after boyfriend Anthony Bourdain's apparent suicide last week.
Following Bourdain's cremation in France on Wednesday, the 42-year-old Italian actress posted lyrics to David Bowie's song, "Lazarus," on her Instagram Stories.
"Look up here, I'm in heaven. I've got scars that can't be seen. I've got drama, can't be stolen. Everybody knows me now," read the lyrics, which Argento wrote on top of a screenshot of the song's cover art. "Look up here, man, I'm in danger. I've got nothing left to lose. I'm so high, it makes my brain whirl. Dropped my cell phone down below. Ain't that just like me?"
The outspoken #MeToo advocate also posted a photo with a friend in Berlin, Germany, and captioned the photo: "Berlin Sisterhood."
In a third shot, Argento shared a prayer written in Spanish, asking for enlightenment and guidance. "I trust in the abundance of your love," reads a line from the prayer.
Argento then posted a snap of graffiti with the messages, "F*ck Yuppies" and "Bums."
The social media posts concluded with a video of Rose McGowan, Argento's friend and fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser, singing along to the Charmed star's song, "Sirene," in a car. McGowan released the song back in February, dedicating it to "all of us survivors."
Sirene is for all who need strength and all of us who wish to be in space. ‘We are fire. We are Mars.’ This is a song for all of us survivors. My love letter to you all. X RM #Planet9#BeBravehttps://t.co/gzEYfeDav4pic.twitter.com/oShU7Zusvx
Following Bourdain's death on June 8, Argento released a loving statement about the late 61-year-old chef, food critic and TV personality.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," she wrote. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
Bourdain, who had been dating Argento since 2016, often spoke of his admiration for the actress.
"Look, anytime I can get work out of Asia — even random suggestions, like when she calls me mid-show to make me aware of a Nigerian psychedelic rock scene of the mid-to-late-’70s -- that’s a huge help to the show," he told IndieWire of Argento, who had recently directed an episode of his show, Parts Unknown. "I’d love to have her a continuing director. I just don’t think we can afford her. But, my god, I’d love nothing more than to repeat the experience. She made it incredible."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
