Chad Michael Murray&#039;s Wife Sarah Roemer Reacts to Sophia Bu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Reacts to Sophia Bush's Marriage Comments

Updated: Jun 15, 2018 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.