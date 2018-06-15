Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Reacts to Sophia Bush's Marriage Comments

Rest in peace, Jinxy.
Taylor Swift has some pretty big fans!
Ne-Yo is a dad again!
Lance Bass is preparing to mark what will most likely be his last Father’s Day before becoming a doting dad himself!
Mariah Carey couldn't be happier with her fresh start in life -- starting with her weight loss.
Descendants 3 has officially started production!
Jillian Michaels and longtime partner Heidi Rhoades have called it quits.
Party pants on!
Madame Tussauds totally nailed its new wax figure of Ed Sheeran.
Chloe Dykstra claims she was a victim of abuse by an ex-boyfriend.