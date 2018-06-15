Kim Kardashian Has Considered a Career Change -- But There's One Thing Holding Her Back

Kim Kardashian West, attorney at law?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted during her joint interview with Alice Marie Johnson for the Today show that she's considered another career path.
"All of my attorneys at home always joke, like, 'You've gotta just come be in the office,'" Kim told morning show co-host Hoda Kotb in a portion of the interview that aired on Friday's Today show.
So why hasn't the mother of three pursued becoming a lawyer? "If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney [and] practice all the time," she admitted. "Everyone who knows me knows that I'm so passionate about it."
"If I didn't have to go for so much school, I would truly love to be an attorney." @KimKardashian tells @hodakotbpic.twitter.com/1FL5tpTgsZ
Kim's career confession comes just days after she succeeded in petitioning President Donald Trump to pardon Alice, a 63-year-old great grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offence.
Alice agreed that the 37-year-old reality star would make a great lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was one of O.J. Simpson's defense attorneys. “I choose to believe that Kim has it in the genes," she said. "Her father, Robert Kardashian, he was a fighter, and I believe it’s just been passed on to her."
While Kim has expressed an interest in the law, she's not so keen on getting into politics. "To me, this has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with people," she said of helping to pardon Alice. "I hope maybe this inspires more people to talk to the people in power that you can have an affect over them for the greater good of other people."
"If I am just the vessel that they can use to open up this conversation, then I’m very happy to do that," she added.
“If I am just the vessel that they can use to open up this conversation, then I’m very happy to do that.” -@KimKardashianpic.twitter.com/yGSMNUt96r
The mother of three's interest in the law is not anything new. Back in 2016, she told Wonderland magazine, "If things slow down and I had time, I really want to go to law school. Just something I can do in my older age."
Here's more on Kim's other career aspirations:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Talks Whether She’s Getting Into Politics Following Alice Marie Johnson’s Pardon
Kim Kardashian Emotionally Gushes Over Alice Marie Johnson in First Joint Interview
Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Starstruck' by White House Visit With President Trump
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.
Chuckwallas are large lizards, typically 5 to 9 inches in length, that are native to the North America and Mexico.
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.
Dad's are very special people in all of our lives and they often go under-recognized and under-appreciated. News 8 Morning Extra wanted to change that and treat 3 deserving dad's to a morning of relaxation.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista on kidnapping and rape charges, sheriff's officials said.
A motorist was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning on Silver Strand Boulevard near the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, authorities said.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning in a collision that threatened to snarl the morning commute by blocking the stretch of road where southbound State Route 163 ends in downtown San Diego.