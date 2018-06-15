Nikki Bella and John Cena Are 'Not Officially' Back Together Yet (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella and John Cena are still trying to work things out.

Though rumors have been swirling that the two have recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in April, a source tells ET they "are not officially back together" just yet. According to our source, they've hit a minor hiccup.

Soon, Cena will be leaving the country to work on a new movie, The Janson Detective, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the source says, which will be yet another test for the pro wrestlers in trying to re-establish their relationship long distance.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source says, adding that Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, have dealt with long distance in the past and it "wasn’t great" for their relationship.

"They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them," the source claims. "They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

Despite being forced to spend time apart in the upcoming months, the source tells ET that Bella and Cena are still very much in love and hoping to make it work in the long run.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," says the source. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

