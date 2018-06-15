Truck Crash Leaves Hundreds of Whiskey Bottles Scattered Across Arkansas Highway

Strong winds sent two portable toilets sailing into the air this week at a Commerce City, Colo., park.
Rental electric scooters are invading cities across America — but not everyone is embracing the trend.
President Trump abruptly appeared on the White House lawn Friday, where he spoke about everything from North Korea to his birthday in an impromptu interview with "Fox & Friends."
There will be no more knockdown, drag-out fights as "The Jerry Springer Show" halts production after 27 years on the air.
A groom has tugged at America's heartstrings as a video of the New Jersey man proclaiming his love and dedication to his stepdaughter makes the rounds on the internet.
A New York man has been arrested after allegedly leaving his dog to die in a hot car, where authorities said the temperature had soared to at least 110 degrees.
While many children are lauded for their heroism when dialing 911, reporting a poor-tasting salad wasn’t one of those instances.
Two tractor-trailers collided in Arkansas Thursday, sending hundreds of mini-bottles of cinnamon-flavored Fireball whiskey onto Interstate 40.