Ariana Grande Flashes Her Huge Ring in First Performance Since Pete Davidson Engagement News

Ariana Grande is showing off her new bling!

Wearing a long, thin black slip dress and a sparkly choker, the singer took the stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City on Thursday night — her first performance since the news of her engagement to Pete Davidson broke last week.

Not even Grande's signature high ponytail could detract from the massive pear-shaped rock resting on her left ring finger, though. The stunning ring — which Grande was first spotted wearing on June 2 — comes after less than a month of dating for the pop princess and the Saturday Night Live star, both 24.

In addition to the blinding diamond, Grande also wowed the crowd with a performance of her song, "Be Alright," at the event.

Surprise! @ArianaGrande performs “Be Alright” at the Songwriters Hall of Fame!@SongwritersHOF#SHOF2018#arianagrandepic.twitter.com/0p8zykOW4g

Last night, she also posted a video to her Instagram Story of her fiance eating what appears to be a Fruit by the Foot while wearing a Yale T-shirt.

Grande appears to be on cloud nine with the recent developments in her life. In a tweet posted after Thursday's performance, the "Bed" singer said that she "cant believe my life rn tbh if i'm dreaming pls know me the f**k back out."

i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the fuck back out

A source recently told ET that Grande has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

The source continued: "Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene. We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Grande was with Mac Miller for two years. Davidson, meanwhile, had been dating longtime girlfriend Cazzie David. Both sets of couples called it quits in May, while Grande and Davidson became Instagram official later that month.

Here's more on the couple's famous exes:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Reveals Pete Davidson Called Him Before Proposing to Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Glen Powell Says Pals Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Are ‘Two Sides of the Same Coin’

Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Jennette McCurdy On Why Pete Davidson Is 'Exactly' Right For Her (Exclusive)