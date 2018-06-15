Why you might start seeing a Facebook-like 'Login with Snapchat' on other apps

Snap said it is opening up its popular messaging app Snapchat to outside developers, promising it will secure user data as fellow social giant Facebook navigates the fallout of its data misuse scandal.

Snap Inc. announced a Snap Kit for developers which would allow them to integrate features of Snapchat into their services.

For example, a Creative Kit would let developers make stickers or filters to use within Snapchat. The Login Kit would allow users to use their credentials from Snapchat to gain entry to third-party apps, similarly to what Facebook and Google offer.

A website detailing features of Snap Kit said it would only share minimal data, and require permissions from its users.

"We believe that privacy is essential to honest self-expression," read an excerpt from the website. "It's hard to be yourself without a sense of security!"

Snap's emphasis on privacy is for good reason. Social media giant Facebook has faced intense scrutiny after it disclosed inappropriate data use from a third-party firm Cambridge Analytica.

After those revelations, many users questions how much data they had shared with the social network and thousands of apps on it - and maybe still shared. One popular feature was Login with Facebook, which allowed people to sign up for new apps without creating a new user name and password. The downside: until Facebook instituted more restrictions, Facebook Login let third-party apps scrape information about your Facebook activity.

Meanwhile, last week, Facebook revealed a bug setting users default privacy for posts from private to public. The bug affected as many as 14 million users.

