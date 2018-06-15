Brunch with Dad: Feed him like the king he is

(SAN DIEGO) - While you may be thinking that a barbecue is the way to go this coming Father’s Day, it puts the guest of honor behind the grill! Why tell Dad to relax while you whip up (or make reservations for) a delicious, dad-worthy brunch this year?
Here to show you how to make a drool-worthy breakfast sandwich, topped off with a perfect sunny side-up egg, is head chef of Breakfast Republic Cesar Garcia. If you and dad would rather have Cesar do the cooking, head over to one of Breakfast Republic's five San Diego locations, they'll be open all morning!
Does Dad have a sweet tooth? Indulge him with a stack of perfectly golden s'mores pancakes! If you can't quite master the perfect pancake flip, let the experts at the Farmer's Table in La Mesa do the flipping (and the cooking!).
Let's be honest though, nothing says Happy Father's Day as well as plateful of sticky, saucy, smoked-to-perfection ribs. There's an art to the wrapping and smoking, but if all you and Dad would rather worry about is getting every last juicy morsel off of every last rib, the folks at Brazen BBQ in Hillcrest are happy to do the heavy lifting for you and Dad!
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
