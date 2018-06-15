Barry Manilow hospitalized with bronchial infection, cancels opening shows in Las Vegas

Barry Manilow was in a hospital recovering from a bronchial infection Friday instead of belting out his hits in his new Las Vegas show.
The pop superstar, 74, was taken ill Wednesday night as he prepared for a sold-out opening weekend of "Manilow Las Vegas - The Hits Come Home,' which was supposed to have premiered Thursday night at the Westgate Las Vegas.
"I can't believe this is happening, " Manilow said in a statement posted on Twitter and Facebook. "Our new show is ready, we're all ready, and we were all looking forward to (Thursday night).'
Instead, the shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday were cancelled. Westgate Resorts said the show would resume its regular schedule on June 21, 22 and 23.
Manilow's rep, Victoria Varela, said in a statement to USA TODAY that Manilow expects to be released from the hospital soon.
"Barry is recovering quickly and expects to be released tomorrow," she said. "He feels terrible about rescheduling the first three shows and is anxious to get back on stage on Thursday."
"The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21st,' said Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel in a statement.
In Manilow's place, longtime Vegas entertainers Clint Holmes and Earl Turner will perform their show, "Soundtrack: Your Songs. Our Stories. The Show."
Westgate said refunds for the Manilow tickets or ticket exchanges for future dates will be issued, and also all ticket holders could see the "Soundtrack" show free.
Manilow has been brought low by medical issues before: In February 2016, after complications from surgery, he had to temporarily halt what he then described as his final concert tour.
At the time, Manilow's Facebook page said he had complications from emergency oral surgery, and was "rushed" back to Los Angeles from Memphis, Tenn.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.
Chuckwallas are large lizards, typically 5 to 9 inches in length, that are native to the North America and Mexico.
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.
Dad's are very special people in all of our lives and they often go under-recognized and under-appreciated. News 8 Morning Extra wanted to change that and treat 3 deserving dad's to a morning of relaxation.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista on kidnapping and rape charges, sheriff's officials said.
A motorist was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning on Silver Strand Boulevard near the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, authorities said.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning in a collision that threatened to snarl the morning commute by blocking the stretch of road where southbound State Route 163 ends in downtown San Diego.