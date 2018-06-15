Jenna Johnson Debuts Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Fiance Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson is flashing some serious bling these days!

Val Chmerkovskiy popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in Venice, Italy, and the newly engaged pair was excited to share the news on social media as well as post a few pics of Johnson's stunning ring.

ET has learned that the eye-catching accessory is a cushion cut diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds that was designed by Jacob & Co.

"He put a ring on it," Johnson captioned a pic of herself posing with the sparkler in front of a scenic sunset backdrop.

Chmerkovskiy shared a similar photo, simply writing: "Fiancee."

The 32-year-old dancer shared with ET how he came up with his romantic proposal. "When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world," Chmerkovskiy recalled. "I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with."

Pleased with how the proposal turned out, Chmerkovskiy added, "Fifteen years later, I kept my word. It was perfect."

In addition to the ring pics, the Dancing With the Stars pros shared photos from their engagement. "I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Johnson gushed on Instagram. "Babychka ??? ?????? thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!"

Chmerkovskiy also mused: "I can’t wait to make you my wife."

The exciting news comes just over a month after Johnson joked to ET during a Facebook Live interview that time was "a-ticking" for Chmerkovskiy to ask her for her hand in marriage

"We'll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]," she said at the time. "We both have very big things happening right now, so we'll let that ride over... maybe we'll go to Fiji!"

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have dated off and on since 2015, and began publicly sharing their love story last year.

