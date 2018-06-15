Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian Spice Up Summer TV With 'Take Two' -- Watch Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Take Two is dialing up the fun.

Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian team up for ABC's upcoming detective dramedy, which centers on the unlikely pairing of Samantha Swift (Bilson), the former star of a popular cop series fresh out of rehab, and Eddie Valetik (Cibrian), a Los Angeles private investigator who prefers to operate as a lone wolf.

When Sam is offered a potential comeback role, Eddie reluctantly agrees to have her tag along as a favor to an old friend before it gradually becomes apparent that Sam may actually be the jolt of energy -- and new perspective -- he needs to reinvigorate his P.I. business.

"Take Two -- it's a really fun take on a procedural. There's a lot of comedy, and it's also a lot of fun because you really are solving cases," Bilson says in ET's exclusive first look at the 13-episode series. "My character, Sam Swift, gets into a little bit of trouble, goes to rehab, comes out and wants to reinvent her career because she kind of went down the wrong path, we'll say."

"They team up together and they find that, ultimately, they need each other," Cibrian, 44, says of Sam and Eddie's reluctant partnership.

Bilson, who previously starred on The O.C. and Hart of Dixie, notes that the show charts Sam's progress as she attempts to right past mistakes.

"Take Two is very poignant for my character in particular because she is trying to reinvent herself and her career and start over," the 36-year-old actress muses. "Essentially, it's take two."

"It's about finding a new purpose in life that they wouldn't be able to find without the other," Cibrian says.

Take Two premieres Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

