Authorities: 1 deputy killed, 1 critical after being overcome by inmate

Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the Wyandotte County courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.
Wyandotte County sheriff's spokeswoman Maj. Kelli Bailiff says the suspect also was wounded in the shooting late Friday morning. He's undergoing surgery.
No other details were released about the suspect, including his condition.
Bailiff says it's possible the deputies were overcome with their own weapons. Bailiff says the investigation is now being handled by the police department in Kansas City, Kansas. Police Officer Zac Blair says authorities are reviewing surveillance video.
From retail ghost town, to a bustling workplace – a real estate firm is hoping to transform Horton Plaza into a modern office campus.
An immigrant children’s center in El Cajon on Friday opened its doors to News 8 cameras to dispel rumors and show what it really is like inside.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in Encinitas over the past several months.
Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.
Unemployment in San Diego County remained flat at 2.9 percent in May as the labor market remained tight, according to statistics released Friday by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.
SDSU West proponents Friday praised the Superior Court of California's recent decision to reject a lawsuit alleging improper use of the San Diego State University name.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.
Chuckwallas are large lizards, typically 5 to 9 inches in length, that are native to the North America and Mexico.
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.