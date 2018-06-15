Morning Extra Father’s Day makeovers for deserving dad’s

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dad's are very special people in all of our lives and they often go under-recognized and under-appreciated. News 8 Morning Extra wanted to change that and treat 3 deserving dad's to a morning of relaxation.

Dad #1 - Jerry Anderson is a 76-year old, father of 11! Jerry is a retired marine who served his country dutifully for 22 years. Jerry still works 4-6 days a week as a security guard at a senior retirement community.

Dad #2 – Peter Townshend is a father of 8 who loves being a father and a husband. His wife says all he ever does is put his kids needs above his own and it is time for Peter to get a little pampering of his own!

Dad #3 – Ryan Najimy is a father of 1 who works at Los Penasquitos Elementary School as the before and after school Program Director for BLAST. BLAST is a character-driven, reduced-cost extended school day program that serves student families who are low income and/or in a single parent household.

Before picture of the dad's

Meet the makeover dads!



After we finished meeting all of our deserving dads, it was time for the stylists from Sterlings Mobile Salon & Barbershop to go to work.

Lauren Peterson and Wafaa Ibrahim gave the dads a new “do” along with a nice clean shave.

Sterling’s was founded by a high tech/life sciences professional, Kush Kapila, who found waiting for a haircut to be frustrating and time consuming. After coming up with the idea for a mobile salon he was awarded 1st place at the 2011 UCSD Entrepreneur challenge for a consumer product!

Our incredible Sterling’s Salon stylists- Lauren & Wafaa

Check out the dad’s new do’s!



Once we met the dad’s and they had their hair and beards cleaned up, it was time to get them some new threads. Sandra Veum from Fashion Valley came up with the outfits for our dad’s. She tried to stay close to their style while pushing them a little outside of their comfort zone. Her choices sure had the dad’s families excited!

After all the fun was over, all of the dad’s and their families received tickets to go to the San Diego County Fair!

These dad’s sure clean up nice!



Check out the new threads on our dad’s



Fashion Valley offers 2 hours of complimentary personal shopping & styling service. Email acousin@simon.com to set up your appointment.



News 8 Morning Extra wants to send out a special thanks to Fashion Valley Mall, Sterlings Mobile Salon & Barbershop and the San Diego County Fair for making these makeovers a reality!

