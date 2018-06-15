Department of Homeland Security: Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from adults at the U.S. border

WASHINGTON - At least 2,000 children have been separated from the adults they were traveling with across the U.S. border, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

The disclosure was the first time the Trump administration has said specifically how many immigrant children have been affected by the "zero tolerance' policy at the border that has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, DHS said that 1,995 children had been separated from 1,940 adults from April 19 through May 31. Those separations occurred because the adult immigrants were criminally prosecuted for crossing the border.

Family separations on the U.S.-Mexico border have drawn global attention since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the administration's "zero tolerance' policy in April. Sessions has described the policy as a deterrent to families attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The decision to attempt to prosecute all border crossers criminally has triggered other legal requirements that have led to the separations - namely, children cannot be held in criminal detention while their parents are held.

President Donald Trump and other White House officials have focused on the requirements previously in place, and have blamed congressional Democrats for not fixing the immigration system. Critics have countered the administration is declining to use the discretion it has to decide which immigration cases are best to prosecute.

"I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law,' Trump told reporters on the North Lawn on Friday. "That's the Democrats' law. We can change it tonight. We can change it right now.'