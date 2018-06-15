Music en la Calle: San Diego's newest street fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.

Presented by Bodhi Tree Concerts, the multicultural music festival and street fair features live music performances from a wide and eclectic variety of groups ranging from bluegrass to rap.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of what to expect at the event.