Music en la Calle: San Diego's newest street fair - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Music en la Calle: San Diego's newest street fair

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.

Presented by Bodhi Tree Concerts, the multicultural music festival and street fair features live music performances from a wide and eclectic variety of groups ranging from bluegrass to rap.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of what to expect at the event.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.