'Descendants 3': First Look on Set With Ursula's Daughter Uma and Her Pirate Gang (Exclusive)

Descendants 3 has officially started production!

All your favorite villain kids are back for the third installment of the Disney Channel franchise, and ET's got an exclusive first look at Dylan Playfair, China Anne McClain and Thomas Doherty on set.

The trio looks ready to start some trouble as the children of famous Disney villains. Playfair, rocking an all-leather look with long locks and a dashing smile, is perfectly dressed to play Gaston's son, Gil. McClain, in her blue-green ensemble and mermaid-like locks, clearly plays Ursula's daughter, Uma. And with a hook on one hand, it's hard not to notice Doherty as Captain Hook's son, Harry.

In addition to Playfair, McClain and Doherty, plenty of other fan favorites are returning for the threequel, including Dove Cameron as Maleficent's daughter, Mal; Cameron Boyce as Cruella de Vil's son, Carlos; Sofia Carson as the Evil Queen's daughter, Evie; Booboo Stewart as Jafar's son, Jay; and Anna Cathcart as Drizella's daughter, Dizzy.

Auradonians returning include Mitchell Hope as Beast and Belle's son, King Ben; Sarah Jeffery as Prince Phillip and Sleeping Beauty's daughter, Audrey; Jedidiah Goodacre as Prince Charming and Cinderella's son, Chad; Zachary Gibson as Dopey's son, Doug; Brenna D'Amico as Fairy Godmother's daughter, Jane; Judith Maxie as Sleeping Beauty's mother, Queen Leah; Dan Payne as Beast, Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Joining the cast are Cheyenne Jackson as Hades; Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier's daughter, Celia; Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler as Smee's sons, Squeaky and Squirmy.

Kenny Ortega will direct, executive produce and choreograph Descendants 3, which is set to debut Summer 2019 on Disney Channel.

