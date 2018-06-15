Wind sends porta-potties flying at Colorado park

by Inside Edition Staff - Inside Edition
Strong winds sent two portable toilets sailing into the air this week at a Commerce City, Colo., park.
Video showed one of the Porta-Potties flying high above parkgoers and spraying a mysterious substance. The second toilet appears to break apart as it blows away.
Porta-Potties can weigh up to 300 pounds.
The viral video was posted to Facebook Monday and has since racked up more than 1 million views.
The wind also wreaked havoc on a tent at the park.
It's not clear whether anyone was injured in the startling burst of strong wind.
