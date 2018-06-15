Taylor Swift Receives Flowers From 'Irish Fan Club' U2 -- See the Sweet Note!

Taylor Swift has some pretty big fans!

Ahead of her two-nightReputation concerts at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, the 28-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress received a touching note from none other than rock legends U2.

"Walked into my dressing room to find roses from @U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT. I LOVE U2. I LOVE IRELAND. LET'S DO THIS CROKE PARK!!!" Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. In the pic, the hitmaker shows off her gorgeous red roses and a note that reads, "From your Irish fan club. Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry."

This isn't the first gift that Swift has received while on tour. When the "He Belongs With Me" singer kicked off her tour in early May, Katy Perry sent her "old friend" an olive branch to end their longtime feud.

Hours before taking the stage, Swift shared a video of the present and a note from Perry. The note is addressed "Hey Old Friend," and a closer look at the handwriting shows that Perry apologized to Swift.

"Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air," the note reads. "I'm deeply sorry for... " the note continues, before it's covered by the envelope.

A source told ET that Perry definitely gave her apology to the "Gorgeous" singer a lot of thought before sending it.

“Katy planned a very personal, sweet apology and took time to write a kind note in hopes Taylor would see how much she cared about putting this behind them,” the source says. “Katy told friends if Taylor didn't accept this apology, she would keep trying because she is done holding on to the past and wants to be part of the change in today's society. She wants to set a good example for women, so she planned to never give up, if that is what it took."

