Padres broadcaster deemed cancer free after kidney surgery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres broadcaster deemed cancer free after kidney surgery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.

Doctors gave him the cancer free designation after a golf ball sized tumor in his kidney that had a 95% cancer probability ended up being benign. 


The Padres released a statement stating they expect him to be back in the booth by June 19th or 20th. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.