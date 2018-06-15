Padres broadcaster deemed cancer free after kidney surgery

Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.
Chuckwallas are large lizards, typically 5 to 9 inches in length, that are native to the North America and Mexico.
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.
Dad's are very special people in all of our lives and they often go under-recognized and under-appreciated. News 8 Morning Extra wanted to change that and treat 3 deserving dad's to a morning of relaxation.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista on kidnapping and rape charges, sheriff's officials said.
A motorist was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning on Silver Strand Boulevard near the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, authorities said.