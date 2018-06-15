Padres broadcaster deemed cancer free after kidney surgery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.

Doctors gave him the cancer free designation after a golf ball sized tumor in his kidney that had a 95% cancer probability ended up being benign.

Had “low grade cancer surgery” to remove golf ball size tumor that 4 surgeons said was 95% cancer probability. Removed it and sent to lab for biopsy-BENIGN! Cancer free now. How? I’ll always believe is was thoughts & prayers from #Padres fans & #Aztecs. All my love to all of you! — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) June 15, 2018



The Padres released a statement stating they expect him to be back in the booth by June 19th or 20th.

