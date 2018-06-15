Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Leather Double Thigh-High Slit Dress

Jennifer Lopez is on fire!

We all know that the 48-year-old entertainer has a killer body and works out regularly to get in shape, but her outfit on Thursday night was next level. Taking to Instagram Story to flaunt her stylish outfit, J.Lo posted a sizzling pic of herself in a low-cut, body-hugging black leather dress that had two sexy thigh-high slits on the sides.

The "I Luh Ya Papi" singer accessorized the look with single-strap heels, her signature gold hoop earrings, gold bracelet and a necklace. Her long, tousled honey locks complemented her smoky eyeshadow. "About last night," the sultry singer wrote on the pic.

The World of Dance judge may have had a fun Thursday night, but the following morning was even sweeter with her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Ella.

"And… good morning," she wrote alongside a pic of her and the kids in bed.

Lopez, A-Rod and Marc Anthony recently reunited to attend their daughters' dance recital. The family affair was documented on the parents' social media. ET caught up with the former baseball player earlier this week, where he gushed about watching the girls on stage.

"We just had an awesome, awesome time watching the three little girls," Rodriguez told ET. "Maybe that's the new way of families... I came from a broken home, and I think it's super important for your parents to stick together."

He also commented on Lopez's remarks about getting engaged. Watch the video below to hear what he said.

