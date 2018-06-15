Georgia Grandmother attacked by bobcat, fights it with her bare hands

HARTWELL, Ga -- A woman suffered two bites and several scratches after a rabid bobcat attacked her in this northeast Georgia county.
The incident happened June 7 around 6:15 pm on Liberty Church Road, when Hart County deputies responded to reports of a woman calling for help. Police arrived to find DeDe Phillips, who was covered in blood, holding the bobcat down on the ground by the throat.
The police report said blood was running down Phillips's face, arms and legs.
Phillip's saw the bobcat under her SUV. "I snapped a picture and about that time the bobcat took two or three steps and leapt," she said.
Phillips said the nearly 40-pound bobcat then landed on her chest and charged at her face. She then began struggling for her life but trying not to scream.
"My five-year old granddaughter was in the house and I didn't want her coming out," Phillips said. "If she would have came out it would have killed her. But he's biting the daylights out of me and I'm thinking, 'I can't let him go. Not today ... I wasn't dying today.' "
Once the animal stopped moving, Phillips yelled for someone to call 911.
"She yelled that the animal had attacked her and she was afraid that if she let go it would continue to attack her," the report said. As another deputy was getting out of the patrol car, Phillips' son stabbed the bobcat.
Phillips is being treated for the rabies infection, treatments that cost nearly $10,000 per shot, and she needs 10 of those.
"I may never get feeling back in these two fingers," Phillips said.
An online fundraising account has been established to help with her medical expenses, which can be found here.
From retail ghost town, to a bustling workplace – a real estate firm is hoping to transform Horton Plaza into a modern office campus.
An immigrant children’s center in El Cajon on Friday opened its doors to News 8 cameras to dispel rumors and show what it really is like inside.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in Encinitas over the past several months.
Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.
Unemployment in San Diego County remained flat at 2.9 percent in May as the labor market remained tight, according to statistics released Friday by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.
SDSU West proponents Friday praised the Superior Court of California's recent decision to reject a lawsuit alleging improper use of the San Diego State University name.
Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.
Chuckwallas are large lizards, typically 5 to 9 inches in length, that are native to the North America and Mexico.
The perfect breakfast sammie, s'mores pancakes, and then ribs for dinner -- What more could Dad ask for?! (Besides a napkin and a nap!)
San Diego is getting a new, multicultural music festival and street fair. Music En La Calle is an all-day free event in City Heights on Saturday June 16.