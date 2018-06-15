Khloe Kardashian Praises Brother Rob Kardashian for Being a Great Father Like Their Dad

Khloe Kardashian loves seeing her brother as a dad!

The 33-year-old reality star took to her blog and app on Friday to share a sweet post about her brother, Rob Kardashian, and the similarities he shares with their father, the late Robert Kardashian.

"My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways -- his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family. My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream," Khloe wrote. "I'm so proud of him!"

Rob became a dad when he and his ex, Blac Chyna, welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. The adorable 1-year-old makes frequent appearances on Rob's Twitter, as well as in other pics with her cousins.

"My dad would be really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream's upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close," Khloe said. "It's family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way."

Khloe gave birth to her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, but has yet to return to Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Khloe was all smiles supporting Tristan during the NBA Finals, two months after his cheating scandal.

While in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloe has been focused on her baby girl, and sharing cute photos on Instagram. See more in the video below.

