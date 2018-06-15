Guitar Hero: Fallbrook teen becomes virtual rock star

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This Zevely Zone story has the makings of a movie.

A Fallbrook teenager was invited to a national guitar competition and took his first flight ever to Dallas.

In the hills of Fallbrook a legend is growing about 17-year-old boy who can play the guitar unlike any other. If you like the way Anthony Cullin's music sounds, the story you will hear in the video above is even sweeter to the ears.

It is not often organizers from the Dallas International Guitar Festival hunt you down and ask, 'hey, do you want to sign up for this contest?'

Anthony at first declined, but organizers would not take no for answer and put him in Ten Under Twenty Contest. It's a festival filled with some of the greatest guitar players in the history of rock-and-roll.

Anthony played his heart out and they called his name. Anthony's first place prize included a $10,000 college scholarship and $2,000 worth of guitar gear.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met his new guitar hero.

Watch his winning performance here.