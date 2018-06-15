Video shows Border Patrol SUV striking man in Arizona

SDSU West proponents Friday praised the Superior Court of California's recent decision to reject a lawsuit alleging improper use of the San Diego State University name.
San Diego homicide detectives Friday offered a $3,500 reward for public help to solve a 10-year-old shooting that claimed the life of a San Diego Mesa College student in the Emerald Hills area.
An immigrant children’s center in El Cajon on Friday opened its doors to the media to dispel rumors and show what it really is like inside.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in Encinitas over the past several months.
Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run single in San Diego's five-run seventh inning, Freddy Galvis had a three-run homer and went 5 for 5, and the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Friday night.
A Fallbrook teenager was invited to a national guitar competition and took his first flight ever to Dallas.
From retail ghost town, to a bustling workplace – a real estate firm is hoping to transform Horton Plaza into a modern office campus.
Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner took to Twitter to tell fans he is cancer free.
Unemployment in San Diego County remained flat at 2.9 percent in May as the labor market remained tight, according to statistics released Friday by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.