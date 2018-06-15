Christina Aguilera Tears Up While Thanking Friends for 'Loyalty and Support' After 'Liberation' Release

Christina Aguilera is feeling the love.

After releasing her seventh studio album, Liberation, on Friday, the 37-year-old year "Fall in Line" songstress took a moment to thank everyone for their loyalty and support.

"This business is so cutthroat and it's so hard," she expressed in an emotional video shared on her social media, before starting to tear up. "I feel like I'm gonna cry. When I feel protected, I'm at my best and I just adore the people that are truly loyal to me. And I just love you guys so much."

"I just really adore your loyalty and the support that you give me," she continued through tears, toasting to her team and loyal supporters. "Because I'm not gonna stop and I'm gonna keep the momentum going. And I'm so happy. I had a great week."

"This is what I was born to do," she concluded before once again thanking everyone. The singer also made it clear on her Instagram that the message was intended for her loyal fans, aka "fighters," as well.

Fighters this goes for you too.... pic.twitter.com/zMFz8i0elr

While promoting her latest LP, Aguilera spoke about how proud she was of what she had created.

"These songs so make sense and are so relevant now," Aguilera stressed in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1. "I was doing it back then and I'm glad that I stuck to my guns. I really, truly just came out with things that I believed in, even if it was against the grain, and even if people were like, 'Really, you shouldn't be saying that. It’s going to start up too much controversy.'"

As for ET, we've been with the superstar singer since day one of her nearly 20-year long career. From the "Genie in a Bottle" music video set, to being backstage right after she won her first GRAMMY, revisit all of Aguilera's most electrifying milestones in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Summer Shushed Her for Singing Over ‘Peppa Pig’

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon Wear Hilarious Disguises While Performing in NYC Subway Terminal

Christina Aguilera Opens Up About How Her Kids Influenced Her New Music