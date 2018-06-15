Beyonce and JAY-Z Honor Grenfell Tower Victims at London Show One Year After Deadly Fire

Beyonce and JAY-Z are paying tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The couple took the stage at London Stadium as part of their On the Run II Tour on Friday, where they honored those affected by the tragedy, which occurred one year earlier, on June 14, 2017. Bey and Jay, who wore green pins in support of the Justice4Grenfell movement, dedicated their performance of "Young Forever" to the victims.

Seventy-two people died after a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, West London, last year. Over 70 more people were injured in the fire, which authorities believe was accidentally started by a malfunctioning fridge-freezer on the fourth floor.

?? Forever Young @Beyonce ?? #Justice4Grenfell#StandWithGrenfellpic.twitter.com/uocHHYwv3r

Beyonce and JAY-Z aren't the only ones remembering those whose lives were affected by the disaster. On the one-year anniversary of the fire, Adele was spotted singing a rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" alongside survivors and family members at a memorial site. The choir also performed Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The GRAMMY winner has been an active supporter of the victims, as she and her husband, Simon Konecki, visited the site two days after the blaze to comfort the victims. The pair also paid a visit to the Chelsea Fire station in London, England, to thank the first responders with tea and cake.

See more in the video below.

