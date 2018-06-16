'Orange Is the New Black' Star Yael Stone Gives Birth to First Child

Yael Stone is a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black star and her partner, Jack Manning Bancroft, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Pemau, at the end of last month, ET confirms.

"On May 30th Pemau Stone Bancroft was born to Yael Stone and Jack Manning Bancroft. Her mum and dad are very tired and very much in love," the actress' rep told ET in a statement. "She was named after her great great great grandmother who provides a powerful link to the past, the Bancrofts' oldest link to the Djanbun clan of the Bunjalung nation."

Stone is best known for her role as Lorna Morella on the Netflix drama. The couple, who started dating in 2017, announced that they were expecting their first child together in November. Weeks before giving birth, Stone shared a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her baby bump and wearing a shirt that said, "Phenomenal women."

"Moving into the final stages of this incredible journey with respect and gratitude for the women who have come before me. #phenomenalwoman," she captioned the shot.

Congratulations to the new parents!

