Kim Kardashian West on running for public office: 'Never say never'

While she's not signing up for a career in politics just yet, Kim Kardashian West hasn't ruled out running for public office in the future.
In an interview with CNN's Van Jones, the reality TV star talked about her experience in lobbying for Alice Marie Johnson's clemency from he life sentence she was serving for a first-time drug offense. To try to free Johnson, Kardashian West met with President Trump at the White House.
"I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing," Kardashian West told Jones. "If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."
Johnson, 63, was convicted of five counts of drug trafficking and one count of money laundering and sentenced to life in prison — despite the fact that it was her first offense. Last week, Trump had her life sentence commuted to time served after 22 years.
Pressed by Jones if she would consider running for office, Kardashian West left the door open.
"I guess never say never. But that’s not going to be like, 'Kim’s running,'" she replied. "That’s not where I am."
Kim Kardashian West for President?— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 16, 2018
Kardashian West's response comes a day after she told Hoda Kotb on the NBC morning news show "Today"that she wasn't considering a future in politics.
"People have been asking me, 'Are you getting into politics?'" Kardashian West told Kotb. "No I’m still doing me, but I enjoy this."
