Partially Blind Dog That Survived Euthanasia Attempt is Up For Adoption

A 29-pound will soon be up for adoption after the giant animal was found walking alone down a California street.
A South Carolina police officer went above the call of duty to help a man whose car broke down in the middle of the road.
A dog is receiving a second chance at life after a failed euthanasia attempt left him partially blind.
A Houston police officer bought groceries for a man whose were stolen when he passed out in a Walmart parking lot.
Two books on a summer reading list at a South Carolina high school have caused upset among local authorities who believe the selections paint law enforcement in a negative light.
When two young Texas girls released a balloon into the sky in hopes it would reach their late father in heaven, they received a special gift in return.
Rap queen Cardi B’s single, “I Like It” has been steadily climbing the charts since the April 6 release of her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."
An 8-year-old girl from California is pleading for help in saving her younger brother, who suffers from childhood Alzheimer’s.
Strong winds sent two portable toilets sailing into the air this week at a Commerce City, Colo., park.
It was a terrifying scene Thursday as a roller coaster derailed at a Daytona Beach, Fla., amusement park that had actually been inspected earlier in the day.