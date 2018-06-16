Millie Bobby Brown Forced to Skip MTV Movie & TV Awards After Splitting Kneecap

Millie Bobby Brown is taking it easy.

The Stranger Things star announced on Instagram on Friday that she'll be unable to attend Saturday's MTV Movie & TV Awards after splitting her kneecap. While Brown seemed to be recovering well -- even referring to the injury as a new "milestone" -- she was bummed not to be able to attend the event with her Stranger Things co-stars.

"I've never actually broken a bone except for now. I have split my kneecap, so from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend," Brown explained in a video showing off her leg brace and crutches.

"I hope Gaten [Matarazzo] and Caleb [McLaughlin], Finn [Wolfhard], Sadie [Sink], and Noah [Schnapp] have the best time and I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you, and I'll be there in spirit," she added.

Brown is nominated for both Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss with Wolfhard at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which take place on Saturday but airs on Monday. Stranger Things landed seven nominations total.

The 14-year-old actress' Instagram announcement comes days after she deactivated her Twitter account after images of her were used and circulated as homophobic memes. She continued to use her Instagram, however, and posted about "Good vibes only."

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET. See more on Brown in the video below.

