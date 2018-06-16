Man suspected of defrauding more than 1,000 Walmarts of about $1.3M arrested

A man suspected of defrauding more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the country by purchasing items, stealing parts, then returning them was arrested in Yuma, Arizona on suspicion of trying to pull off the same scam at a store there, officials said.
The scam may have cost the retail giant about $1.3 million, the Yuma Police Department said in a press release issued Friday night.
The man, identified as Thomas Frudaker, 23, was arrested Wednesday after police were alerted by employees at a Yuma store after they noticed a suspicious transaction, said Edith Ruiz, a spokeswoman for the Yuma police.
Image shows Thomas Frudaker (photo from Yuma Police Department)
Officers arrived at the store and made contact with Frudaker, Ruiz said.
Frudaker went to the Walmart to return a computer he had purchased earlier. Police believe Frudaker had removed parts from the computer before attempting to make the return, Ruiz said.
An investigation revealed that Frudaker is suspected of doing the same thing earlier the same day at another Walmart located in Yuma. Police later determined he is suspected of pulling the same scam in more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. over an 18-month period, Ruiz said.
Police did not provide further details on how the scheme worked but said the returns caused an estimated $1.3 million loss to Walmart.
Frudaker was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on charges including fraudulent schemes, criminal damage and theft, and was held on a $40,000 bond, according to jail booking records.
Information on additional charges he could face was not immediately available.
Walmart officials could not be reached Friday night.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.