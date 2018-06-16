Tiny, faithful dog waits all night with missing 3-year-old in co - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tiny, faithful dog waits all night with missing 3-year-old in cornfield until help arrives

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Tweeted after a missing child was recovered in a cornfield on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Tweeted after a missing child was recovered in a cornfield on Friday morning.
By Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
A lost 3-year-old was found Friday morning in a Butler County, Missouri, cornfield after going missing about 12 hours before.

She was asleep and unafraid when rescuers arrived - her faithful Yorkshire terrier had spent the night by her side, her family said in an interview with KFVS-TV.

The tiny dog - named "Fat Heath," according to the station - helped police and volunteers locate the girl by barking.

The girl was found about a half-mile from home, the station reports.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, located about 140 miles south of St. Louis.

Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos from when the girl was found: "This is what #Community looks like," the Tweet said.

The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.

Contributing: The Associated Press

