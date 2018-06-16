Rumer Willis Snaps a Poolside Pic With Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall

Weekend temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees in most areas around the county through the weekend, compared to a few days ago.
A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez apartment hotel in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.
A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was beaten and stabbed with a golf club during a fight with another man.
SDSU West proponents Friday praised the Superior Court of California's recent decision to reject a lawsuit alleging improper use of the San Diego State University name.
San Diego homicide detectives Friday offered a $3,500 reward for public help to solve a 10-year-old shooting that claimed the life of a San Diego Mesa College student in the Emerald Hills area.
An immigrant children’s center in El Cajon on Friday opened its doors to the media to dispel rumors and show what it really is like inside.
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he allegedly kidnapped and raped two women and sexually assaulted three others in Encinitas over the past several months.