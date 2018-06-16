Second Kansas City sheriff's deputy dies after being overpowered - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Second Kansas City sheriff's deputy dies after being overpowered by inmate

By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

A second Kansas City, Kansas sheriff's deputy died Saturday from injuries suffered after an inmate being transported to court overpowered her and another deputy and shot them, possibly with their own weapons.

Officer Theresa King, 44, died just after midnight Saturday from her injuries, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

The two Wyandotte County Deputies were shot on Friday at 11:15 a.m. as they were moving detainees from the jail to court hearings.

Investigators believe that one of the inmates, who has not been named, grabbed a gun from one of the deputies as he got out of the van.

Rohrer, 35, died from his injuries on Friday.

The inmate was also shot during the attack and is being treated, but his condition has not been made public.

