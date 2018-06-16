40 California DMV’s to start offering Saturday hours

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Is Saturday the best day for you to go to the DMV? You are in luck!

The California DMV announced plans to open 40 select DMV offices on Saturday.

The offices will be open on Saturday, June 16 and June 23, then transition to the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning in July 2018.

Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on Saturdays. Cities with offices selected for Saturday services in in San Diego and close to San Diego include: Chula Vista, Poway, San Marcos and Temecula.

Saturday appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance