Pete Davidson Brings Ariana Grande Back to His Comedy 'Home' in New York City

Pete Davidson is showing off his new fiance back at home in New York City.

The Saturday Night Live star performed an unannounced set at NYC's Comedy Cellar on Friday, and brought his ladylove, Ariana Grande, along with him. The pair, whose engagement news broke on Monday, were their signature silly selves as they posed for photos with Davidson's comedy crew -- and John Mayer.

The 40-year-old singer seemed to be enjoying the night with comedian Sherrod Small, who appeared in his "Who Says" music video, when they joined up with Davidson and Grande for the pic. Small couldn't contain his excitement over Davidson and Grande's engagement in a sweet post on Instagram.

"The Almost Newlyweds ???so happy??? #MIFAMILIA ??????," he captioned the pic. "Pete good love, she's smart, funny and adorable. Congrats."

Davidson, meanwhile, shared a snap of himself on stage. "went home last nite," he wrote alongside the shot.

It's been a whirlwind week for Davidson and Grande, both 24, who first appeared to celebrate their engagement at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with the pop star's family on Monday, before heading back to NYC.

On Thursday, Grande showed off her massive diamond engagement ring while performing at the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner.

Fans can't stop talking about the pair's romance -- and neither can Nick Cannon, who revealed to ET that Davidson called him before popping the question!

"He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon shared. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"

