U.S. Open live: Latest news from Shinnecock Hills as Dustin Johnson holds lead

Daniel Berger looks on from the 15th green during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. (Photo: Andrew Redington, Getty Images)

It's Dustin Johnson's tournament, and we're all just along for the ride.

The world No. 1, who begins Saturday play at 3:10 p.m. ET, holds a commanding four-shot lead at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills over playing partner Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman (even par).

The U.S. Open is known for being the most-difficult of golf's four major championships, and this week has been no different. The course on Long Island has humbled some of the world's best players, as Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, John Rahm and Tiger Woods all missed the weeknd cut.

Follow along as we provide updates from all the latest news on moving day.

Johnson calls out the U.S. Open

Zach Johnson is known as being one of the most polite and non-controversial on the PGA Tour ... except today. The two-time major champion had some strong words about the conditions and what it's like to play in this year's U.S. Open.

Zach Johnson seems to have made his mind up on the ‘have they lost the course’ question @NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU pic.twitter.com/E9VkWvPMAL — UK Golf Guy (@ukgolfguy) June 16, 2018

DJ blows four shot lead early

Dustin Johnson dominated Shinnecock Hills the first two days of the U.S. Open by avoiding big mistakes and taking advantage of rare opportunities to score. The mistakes were plentiful on Saturday. DJ double-bogeyed No. 2, then bogeyed No. 4, 6 and 7, giving away a four shot lead in eight holes. For the first time all tournament, DJ is over par, and now Henrik Stenson is the leader.

The field needed DJ to come back to the pack today. It's happening. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/c6zP9Xqxhe — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Bye-bye Tiger

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open, and Saturday afternoon USA TODAY Sports reporter Josh Peter saw his massive yacht named Privacy leave the harbor.

Tiger Woods’ yacht, the 155-foot “Privacy,” pulls out of Sag Harbor during third-round play at the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/nJjqpYEYBN — Josh Peter (@joshlpeter11) June 16, 2018

Berger, Finau flirt with history

Daniel Berger and Tony Finau both made quite a run on moving day! Both players posted 4-under 66's and proving there are birdies to be made on the course today. The record score for a U.S. Open at Shinnecock is 5-under.

We have our first mover on Moving Day: @DanielBerger59 posted a 4-under 66 before Phil did a thing that we're still trying to figure out. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/qGuOe5x5aC — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Mickelson did what?!?!

This was, well, just flat out weird.

Lefty's putt on No. 13 missed the hole and was moving with pace towards a downhill slope on the green. Mickelson ran towards the ball and hit it while it was moving before it could catch the slope. By rule, that's a two-stroke penalty. In true Happy Gilmore putting back and forth at the Waterbury Open fashion, Mickelson wound up with a 10 on the par 4. He's now 10-over on the day, 16-over for the tournament and in a tie for 63rd place.

Phil made a 10 on the 13th hole after being assessed a 2-shot penalty for hitting a moving ball. pic.twitter.com/8QGqJIlV49 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2018

Reed shows off from the bunker

Three-under thru five holes thanks to this hole-out from a green-side bunker. Not bad from the Masters champ!

It's not a trip to the Hamptons without spending some time on the beach. Right, @PReedGolf? #USOpen pic.twitter.com/sMQ9UFWvve — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Happy Birthday, Lefty!

It's Phil Mickelson's 48th birthday today, and knowing lefty, there's nowhere he'd rather be than on the golf course for the weekend of a major championship, especially the U.S. Open. Despite being one of the best to play the game, Mickelson, a five-time major champion, has been a runner-up six times (!!!) at the event. It's the only major he's never won.

This is a great way to celebrate your birthday at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/KxnAQJHHVr — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Daniel Tosh: golf fan?

While we can't confirm or deny if the controversial comedian is watching the PGA Tour every weekend, we do know he's got his eyes glued to the TV this weekend. His nephew, Mickey DeMorat, is making his professional debut at the U.S. Open, and he made the cut! DeMorat tees off at 1:09 p.m. ET. At 4-over par, he's eight shots off the leader Dustin Johnson.

#mickeydemorat tees off at 1:09! @usopengolf i expect some real tv coverage today! my family group text is accusing me of having zero showbiz juice!! — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) June 16, 2018

Follow Adam Woodard on Twitter @AdamWoodard.