Watch Blue Ivy Steal the Show at Beyonce and JAY-Z's London Concert

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Carter household!

Blue Ivy Carter completely stole the show at Beyonce and JAY-Z's concert in London, England, on Friday, as fans caught the 6-year-old hilariously throwing up the Roc, the hand signal her father made famous.

Little Blue, wearing a blue T-shirt, was hard to miss as she bopped around in the audience at London Stadium, and even waved to a few fans. Bey and Jay's firstborn clearly doesn't mind the attention, and could even serve as an opening act if her famous parents needed one in the future.

Blue Ivy was the true star of the show last night in London ?? pic.twitter.com/UTy7LBU4Ew

BLUE IVY WAVED AND BLEW KISSES AT US MY LIFE IS COMPLETE #OTRIIpic.twitter.com/15XNudO5r4

Blue showing her friends how it's done ???? (June 15, 2018) pic.twitter.com/NO1f1OTLSx

Just a few night earlier, Blue's baby siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter, got a big birthday shoutout from their parents during their concert in Manchester, England.

New photos of the 1-year-old twins first surfaced in concert footage from Bey and Jay's On the Run II kickoff in Cardiff, Wales, last week, just before home video of the family showed the superstar couple renewing their vows.

During Wednesday's concert in Manchester, Bey called out to her little ones at the end of the "Young Forever/Halo" remix, saying, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."

