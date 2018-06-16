Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Princess Leia Hairstyle at Dodgers 'Star Wars' Night

Carrie Fisher would be so proud.

Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles on Friday. Celebrating Star Wars night at Dodgers Stadium, the 25-year-old actress wore Princess Leia's iconic hairstyle to throw the first pitch.

"?????I got to throw out the first pitch at the @dodgers Star Wars night and despite making some of the most bizarre yet deeply focused faces I’ve ever made in my life I had the most surreal incredible time and still have lil butterflies from walking onto that legendary field ??????????#rarenonhashtagpost #itsarunoncauseitsemotional #sorrygrammarteachersfrommypast #iconnix," the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram on Saturday alongside a slew of pictures from the game.

During the game, she shared a handful of silly pics of herself enjoying the afternoon with friends. "#buns #beers #baseball," she captioned one of her snaps.

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest four days earlier. A year after her tragic death, Lourd took to Instagram to honor her mother with a pic of herself under the northern lights in Norway.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," she wrote. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

