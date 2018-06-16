Beyonce and Jay-Z release surprise joint album 'Everything is Love'

Bow down music lovers, Beyonce and Jay-Z have just dropped a collaborative album.
The Carters announced the news during their On The Run tour and released the long-rumored album Saturday on the music streaming platform Tidal.
Stream #EverythingIsLove now, exclusively on TIDAL. Also stream a TIDAL-exclusive track. https://t.co/OHRZ7lnF8n pic.twitter.com/70xd4Box4P— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) June 16, 2018
Queen Bey herself posted a preview video on her Instagram:
You can also watch the music video for one of their new songs, "APES**T," here. (Warning: contains explicit language.)
The Beyhive quickly weighed in on Twitter:
32 Seconds into this Beyoncé and Jay-Z album #EVERTHINGISLOVE pic.twitter.com/7O4s15spxW— TripleTeaaaPodcast?? (@TripleTeaaa) June 16, 2018
First listen review Jay-Z and Beyonce “Everything is Love”: The Carters find a good balance of their sounds and the result lives up to what would be expected. Beyoncé’s delivery exudes confidence and Hov is still the best two plus decades in.— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 16, 2018
this isn’t a win for jayz. this is a win for beyoncé and beyoncé only. beyoncé paved her own way, i don’t care what anyone else says, beyoncé did this on her own with only beyoncé stans helping her, while the whole industry was against her. the dude isn’t taking over, beyoncé is.— nina (@reveloomf) June 16, 2018
A body was found shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday evening inside a home in the 3600 block of 45th Street in City Heights.
Del Mar is the only city in North County that allows off-leash dogs on the beach, but yearly seasonal changes to that rule have just taken effect.
Weekend temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees in most areas around the county through the weekend, compared to a few days ago.
A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez apartment hotel in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.
A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was beaten and stabbed with a golf club during a fight with another man.
SDSU West proponents Friday praised the Superior Court of California's recent decision to reject a lawsuit alleging improper use of the San Diego State University name.