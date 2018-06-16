Beyonce and Jay-Z release surprise joint album 'Everything is Love'

Beyonce and Jay-Z release surprise joint album 'Everything is Lo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Posted: Updated: Jun 16, 2018 4:17 PM
By TEGNA
Bow down music lovers, Beyonce and Jay-Z have just dropped a collaborative album.

The Carters announced the news during their On The Run tour and released the long-rumored album Saturday on the music streaming platform Tidal.

Queen Bey herself posted a preview video on her Instagram:

You can also watch the music video for one of their new songs, "APES**T," here. (Warning: contains explicit language.)

The Beyhive quickly weighed in on Twitter:

