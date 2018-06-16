Beyonce and Jay-Z release surprise joint album 'Everything is Love'

Bow down music lovers, Beyonce and Jay-Z have just dropped a collaborative album.

The Carters announced the news during their On The Run tour and released the long-rumored album Saturday on the music streaming platform Tidal.

Queen Bey herself posted a preview video on her Instagram:

You can also watch the music video for one of their new songs, "APES**T," here. (Warning: contains explicit language.)

The Beyhive quickly weighed in on Twitter:

First listen review Jay-Z and Beyonce “Everything is Love”: The Carters find a good balance of their sounds and the result lives up to what would be expected. Beyoncé’s delivery exudes confidence and Hov is still the best two plus decades in. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 16, 2018