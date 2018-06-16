Beyonce and JAY-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album 'Everything Is Love'

Beyonce and JAY-Z did it again!

The couple released a surprise joint album titled Everything Is Love exclusively on TIDAL on Saturday. The 36-year-old "Crazy in Love" singer had first teased that something was coming on her Instagram, posting a snippet of a music video, as well as an album cover of a woman combing a man's hair in front of the Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and another model posing in front of another painting at The Louvre in Paris, France.

Everything Is Love includes nine tracks. The LP begins with "Summer," a breezy jam about "being in each others' arms."

The first song is followed by "Apesh*t," "Boss," "Nice," "713," "Friends," "Heard About Us," "Black Effect," and concludes with "LoveHappy."

In the superstar couple's track "Boss," their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, gives a cute shout-out to her twin siblings, Rumi and Sir.

“Shout out to Rumi & Sir, love Blue," Blue says.

Beyonce and the rapper are currently on their On the Run II World tour. While on tour, the twosome has been giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

