Scotty McCreery Marries Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery is a married man!

The former American Idol winner said "I Do" to his longtime love, Gabi Dugal, in a beautiful ceremony held on Saturday. Both McCreery and his bride hail from North Carolina, where they first met in kindergarten. The couple dated for more than six years before tying the knot.

The newlyweds were joined by more than 200 of their closest friends and family, and the ceremony was officiated by McCreery’s childhood pastor, according to People who was first to share the news.

"She's been my best friend for a while now," McCreery told ET earlier this year in a March episode of Certified Country. "I think we just had to get to the point in our lives where, she wanted to work for a year and kinda get her feet under her, and I still had to get my feet under me with the songs and the album and some transitions. So, we kinda got to a good place in our lives and I felt like it was right. I've known her my whole life... I knew she was the one a while ago."

McCreery popped the question during a romantic September hike on the pair's favorite trail near Grandfather Mountain. Weeks before, McCreery plotted the moment in a songwriting session for his current album, Seasons Change. The resulting track is called "This Is It."

"I had it all mapped out and planned, and wrote about that so it's really personal," McCreery said. "She always wants to hear the songs the day I write them, like, 'What'd you write today?' That day I had to tell her, 'Oh we didn't get anything today. We couldn't wrap our heads around anything.' I had to keep that one a secret for a while."

McCreery says the duo will enjoy an extended "tropical" honeymoon to celebrate their new marriage. When it comes time to return to real life, the newlyweds plan to split their time between their homes in Nashville and North Carolina, where Dugal works as a nurse.

When it comes to having a family of their own, McCreery says they don't quite have baby fever yet. For now, the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. have their eyes on a pair of fur babies.

"We'll start with dogs," he says with a laugh. "She wants a Lab and I want a little English Bulldog. I'm going between Brady and Elvis for the names."



For more from McCreery's interview, watch Certified Country below.

American Idol alum Scotty McCreery discusses how exactly he'll be involved in the new reboot, writing his most 'personal' album yet, and why he kept one song a secret from his fiancee! Posted by Certified Country on Friday, March 16, 2018

RELATED CONTENT:

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Engaged to Kindergarten Sweetheart Gabi Dugal: ‘It Feels Surreal’

EXCLUSIVE: Scotty McCreery Finally Opens Up About His Longtime Girlfriend -- and the Time He Almost Quit 'Amer

'American Idol' Won't Showcase 'Bad' Auditions in Revival: 'We Want the Humor, Not Exploitation'